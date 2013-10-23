Oct 23 Boeing Co said Wednesday that adjusted profit increased in the third quarter, and it raised its full-year forecast, reflecting booming commercial aircraft production.

Revenue rose 11 percent from a year earlier to $22.13 billion, driven by a 14 percent increase in aircraft deliveries. "Core" earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $1.80 a share from $1.55.

Boeing said it expects full-year core earnings per share of $6.50 to $6.65, up from a prior forecast of $6.20 to $6.40.