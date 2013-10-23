UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Oct 23 Boeing Co said Wednesday that adjusted profit increased in the third quarter, and it raised its full-year forecast, reflecting booming commercial aircraft production.
Revenue rose 11 percent from a year earlier to $22.13 billion, driven by a 14 percent increase in aircraft deliveries. "Core" earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $1.80 a share from $1.55.
Boeing said it expects full-year core earnings per share of $6.50 to $6.65, up from a prior forecast of $6.20 to $6.40.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.