SEATTLE, April 22 Boeing Co said on
Wednesday that problems with seat production from French
supplier Zodiac Aerospace SA are not resolved, but
said they would not alter the plane maker's ability to meet its
targets for aircraft deliveries this year.
"All the problems are not resolved," Boeing Chief Executive
Officer Jim McNerney said on a conference call. "We do have high
confidence in the plan to resolve them because our people are
deeply involved in the resolution."
Earlier Wednesday, Zodiac CEO Olivier Zarrouati said the
company has gotten to the root of the problems in seat
production and overhauled its production process.
McNerney added that Zodiac's problems wouldn't be fully
fixed until the end of the second quarter, but that this would
not prevent Boeing from hitting its target of delivering 750 to
755 commercial aircraft this year.
