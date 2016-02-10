PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 11
April 11 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEATTLE Feb 10 Boeing Co said on Wednesday it will cut jobs at its commercial airplane unit as part of an ongoing effort to reduce costs.
The company, the world's biggest aircraft maker, said it would begin making cuts with managers and executives in the unit, which is the biggest part of the company's operations. The extent of job reductions was not clear.
"The overall employment impact will depend on how effectively we bring down costs as a whole," Boeing said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
