WASHINGTON Oct 8 Ethiopian Airlines
told Boeing Co that the shutdown of the U.S.
Export-Import Bank has triggered concerns about the airline's
ability to take delivery of Boeing jets already ordered, and
would force it to reevaluate future orders.
Boeing released a letter from Tewolde GebreMariam, chief
executive officer of the airline, on Thursday, saying the
airline had 21 aircraft on order that had not been delivered
with a total list price of over $2.5 billion.
GebreMariam told Boeing in a letter that the shutdown of the
U.S. trade bank at the end of June had put Boeing "at a
competitive disadvantage relative to manufacturers in other
countries that continue to support their export credit
agencies".
