(Adds details about orders)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Oct 8 Ethiopian Airlines told Boeing
Co in a letter that the shutdown of the U.S.
Export-Import Bank raised concerns about the airline's ability
to take delivery of Boeing jets already ordered and would force
it to reevaluate future orders.
Boeing, which is fighting to get the trade bank reauthorized
by Congress, on Thursday released the letter, saying the airline
had 27 airplanes on order with a value of more than $3.8 billion
at current list prices.
Of those, 21 planes are officially listed on Boeing's
website as purchased by Ethiopian Airlines, with a value of $2.5
billion, according to a company spokesman.
Most of the planes in question, Boeing 737 MAX jetliners,
are not due for delivery until at least 2017. Ethiopian did not
discuss the potential impact on a reported order for 15-20
Boeing 777X aircraft that it is expected to place before
year-end.
But Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Tewolde GebreMariam
told Boeing in the letter dated Oct. 3 that uncertainty about
the future of the bank had put Boeing "at a competitive
disadvantage relative to manufacturers in other countries that
continue to support their export credit agencies."
Unless Congress revived the bank, Ethiopian Airlines would
have to reevaluate future U.S. aircraft orders at a time when it
is finalizing plans to double its fleet to 150 aircraft by 2025,
he said, suggesting it could turn to Europe's Airbus Group
instead.
Boeing, EXIM's biggest beneficiary with $7 billion worth of
loans and guarantees last year, released a similar letter last
week from South Africa's Comair Ltd that involved $1.1
billion in aircraft orders.
Boeing has also lost two satellite orders since the bank's
charter lapsed at the end of June, halting its lending, loan
guarantees and trade insurance.
Boeing spokeswoman Kate Bernard said the company had heard
similar concerns from other airlines and could see more letters
in coming days. "Customers have come to us with their concerns
and they want to know what they can do to help," she said, when
asked if Boeing had orchestrated a letter-writing campaign.
A small group of Republicans have targeted the bank as an
example of "corporate welfare." Supporters say it allows U.S.
companies to compete overseas, and produced $675 million in
revenue for federal coffers last year.
Boeing and other EXIM backers hope to resuscitate the bank
in coming weeks, with a group of House Republicans and Democrats
aiming to put the issue to a vote through a rarely effective
procedural maneuver known as a discharge petition.
Ethiopian's GebreMariam said EXIM financing allowed the
airline to fund large, long-term acquisitions and borrow in its
own currency, which lowered exchange rate risk. He added that
the airline had never defaulted on any EXIM guarantees.
