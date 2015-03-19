ABU DHABI, March 19 Boeing Co's Middle East president will move to the United States as vice-president, business development at Boeing Military Aircraft (BMA), the plane maker said on Thursday.

Jeff Johnson will be based in St. Louis, Missouri and report to BMA President Shelly Lavender, Boeing said in a statement.

Johnson, who was president of Boeing Middle East since March 2011, succeeds Tim Norgart who recently retired. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David Holmes)