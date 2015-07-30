(Adds union statement, reaction from Ex-Im opponents)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 29 Boeing Co Chairman
Jim McNerney on Wednesday said the aircraft maker is actively
looking at moving "key pieces" of its operations to other
countries given uncertainty about the future of the
Export-Import Bank, whose charter expired on June 30.
"We are now forced to think about this differently,"
McNerney told hundreds of executives and diplomats during an
interview hosted by the Economic Club of Washington.
McNerney, who retired as the company's chief executive on
July 1, said Boeing might consider sites in countries that offer
export credits, but gave no details about which operations could
be affected or when the company had launched its review.
The International Association of Machinists District 751,
which represents more than 30,000 Boeing workers, blasted
McNerney's threat to move jobs overseas. "The only Boeing job
that should leave this country is his," said Jon Holden, who
heads Boeing's largest union.
America's largest exporter, Boeing employs 165,000 people.
"Boeing's fear mongering undermines the company's remarkable
products and it won't win converts in Congress," said Dan
Holler, spokesman for Heritage Action for America, a sister
organization of the Heritage Foundation that promotes
conservative policy and is one of the most vocal critics of the
bank.
The Ex-Im Bank was created during the Great Depression to
lend money to U.S. exporters and their foreign customers. Its
charter lapsed after conservatives in the U.S. Congress cast it
as a promoter of "crony capitalism" for multinationals such as
Boeing and General Electric Co.
Hopes of reviving the trade bank were dashed on Tuesday as
Congress moved toward a short-term extension of highway funding
without a provision to renew the bank's charter.
That means the bank's fate hangs in the balance through
September or October, McNerney said.
Uncertainty about the availability of export credits is
already weighing on sales of a range of Boeing products,
including commercial satellites, according to sources familiar
with the situation who requested anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the business negotiations.
McNerney's comments reflect U.S. industry's growing
frustration about deep partisan divides that have paralyzed
Congress since the rise of the right-wing Tea Party in 2010 and
the imposition of mandatory spending cuts that have hit revenues
at the defense division of Boeing and other arms makers.
GE's chief executive, Jeff Immelt, last month told the
Economic Club his company would move manufacturing jobs to
Canada and Europe if the Ex-Im bank closed.
McNerney said he was more worried than ever that Congress
could fail to reauthorize the bank, given what he called the
"very, very frustrating" refusal of a small minority of
lawmakers to accept majority congressional support for the bank.
"People just playing politics - they're not connected to the
real world anymore," McNerney said at the event, which was
attended by the Russian, Dutch and Malaysian ambassadors.
McNerney, who led an effort to bring more manufacturing
in-house after problems linked to the company's strategy of
outsourcing work on the 787 Dreamliner, said he was rethinking
his efforts to keep manufacturing jobs in the United States.
"I'm beginning to think that maybe I made the wrong
decision," said McNerney, who led the company for 10 years.
Boeing recently signed a deal with major Japanese suppliers,
giving them 21 percent of the 777X content, down from 35 percent
for the 787.
Boeing's main rival, Europe's Airbus, has opened
manufacturing facilities in China and the United States in
recent years.
(Additional reporting by Alwyn Scott and Lewis Krauskopf in New
York; Editing by Richard Chang and Leslie Adler)