By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Boeing Co chairman Jim
McNerney said on Thursday he believes the U.S. Export-Import
Bank, which recently lost authorization to engage in new
business, will be reauthorized.
Boeing, the biggest U.S. exporter, is one of the most
strident campaigners for reauthorization of the bank, which lent
money to foreign buyers of U.S. goods. The bank's charter lapsed
on June 30 after conservatives in the U.S. Congress cast it as a
promoter of "crony capitalism."
More Boeing work would move offshore if Congress fails to
reauthorize the lender, McNerney said at a lunch hosted by the
Wings Club in New York City.
"I think it's inevitable," he said. "As someone who has
always made the decision to build domestically, you'd have to
evaluate some parts of your supply chain or yourself being able
to access some financial support that is not available here in
this country."
He added: "I don't have a plan for this because I think it's
going to be reauthorized. But it's those kinds of pressures, no
question about it."
Boeing announced on Wednesday plans to build a "finishing
center" in China to paint, install interiors in and deliver 737s
built in the Seattle area, a move analysts see as helping to
protect Boeing's 50-50 market share with rival Airbus Group
in the Chinese jetliner market, estimated to be worth
$1 trillion over the next decade. Airbus opened a jetliner
assembly line in China in 2008.
Boeing shares were down 1.28 percent at $129.99 in afternoon
trading in New York.
McNerney, who stepped down as chief executive on July 1,
also made his first public remarks on Boeing's new Chinese
facility. He said it was aimed at improving customer service
rather than creating jobs in China.
"The finishing center is more of a customer move," he said,
referring to airlines. "The finishing center is designed not to
produce a number of jobs. We will continue to buy more from
China as their capability continues to grow."
But McNerney warned that loss of EXIM financing would put
Boeing at "a significant disadvantage" in about 10 percent of
its sales competitions worldwide "because we would not meet the
terms of the RFP (request for proposal)" that competitors would.
He said General Electric Co and Caterpillar Inc
face similar challenges from loss of EXIM support.
While private financing could partially step in, "we'd still
be left disadvantaged," he said.
