April 7 Boeing Co is on the verge of
losing sales due to the lack of a quorum on the U.S.
Export-Import Bank, a situation that prevents it from providing
financing for sizeable transactions, Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Muilenburg said on Thursday.
The Senate Banking Committee should allow a vote on an EXIM
board appointment, Muilenburg said at the trade-finance agency's
annual conference in Washington. The appointment has been held
up for months, leaving only two board members, not enough to
approve loans or guarantees of more than $10 million, which
effectively blocks deals for Boeing and power equipment maker
General Electric Co.
