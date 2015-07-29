(Adds quotes, detail about labor relations)
NEW YORK, July 29 The president of Boeing Co's
largest union called "unacceptable" a threat by Boeing
Chairman Jim McNerney to move jobs due to the uncertain future
of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, a sign of discord between the
plane maker and its labor force.
"The only Boeing job that should leave this country is his,"
said Jon Holden, president of International Association of
Machinists District 751, which represents more than 30,000
workers at Boeing.
"This is one more example of how Jim McNerney operated
during his years as Boeing's CEO - threatening the livelihood of
his employees and jeopardizing the communities they live in in
order to get what he wants. Enough is enough. It is time for him
to go," Holden said.
McNerney, who stepped down as chief executive on July 1,
said earlier on Wednesday that Boeing was actively considering
moving "key pieces" of its operations to other countries because
Congress has not re-authorized the Ex-Im Bank's charter, which
expired on June 30.
Holden said the machinists union, like McNerney, supports
the Ex-Im bank, which it says provides important financing to
allow airlines to buy Boeing jetliners built by union members.
"Any politician who is fighting reauthorization of the bank
is working to destroy" an institution that helps the U.S.
economy, workers and taxpayers, he said. "We share his
frustration with Congress."
But for McNerney "to continue to threaten to take our jobs
away is unacceptable," he added.
The comments follow a bitter fight between Boeing and its
machinists in 2013, when Boeing threatened to move production of
its next new jetliner, the 777X, out of Washington state unless
union members voted for a contract extension that would sunset
their defined-benefit pension program.
The contract was narrowly approved in early 2014, and later
that year McNerney joked on a conference call that employees
were "still cowering." Though he quickly apologized for the
comment, it inflamed union members.
Members of Boeing's other major union, the Society of
Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, said they also
support Ex-Im reauthorization, but declined to comment on
McNerney's remarks.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)