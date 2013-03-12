BRIEF-Inspira Financial says Edward Brann appointed CEO
* Inspira Financial appoints Edward Brann as chief executive officer; Mike Olson as chief financial officer
WASHINGTON, March 12 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday approved Boeing Co's certification plan for a redesigned battery system on the 787 Dreamliner and outlined a series of tests that must be passed before the 787 can return to service.
The agency said it has approved test flights for two 787 aircraft with the proposed battery system improvements.
"We won't allow the plane to return to service unless we're satisfied that the new design ensures the safety of the aircraft and its passengers," U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said in a statement.
The planes were grounded after a fire was reported on a parked plane in Boston in January.
* Gamestop Corp says board of directors approved a 2.7% increase of its regular annual cash dividend from $1.48 to $1.52 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wells Fargo announces executive compensation actions to promote accountability