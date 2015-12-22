BRIEF-Tesla Q1 production totaled 25,418 vehicles
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
WASHINGTON Dec 22 Boeing Co's commercial airplane unit will pay $12 million and enhance its compliance systems in a settlement with U.S. regulators to resolve multiple enforcement cases, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday.
"Under the agreement, BCA (Boeing Commercial Airplanes) pledged to implement and improve several certification processes to further enhance the airworthiness and continued compliance" of the unit's products, the FAA said in a statement. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)
* delivered just over 25,000 vehicles in Q1, of which approx 13,450 were model s and approx 11,550 were model X
LONDON, April 2 British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser is considering the sale of its foods business, which includes French's, its top-selling U.S. mustard brand, to help fund its $16.6 billion takeover of baby food maker Mead Johnson, British newspaper The Sunday Times said.