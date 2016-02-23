(Adds Boeing comment)

Feb 23 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration proposed a new airworthiness directive (AD) for some of Boeing Co's 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft after a report found a defect in a wing component.

The report said certain web fastener holes might not have been "deburred properly when manufactured".

This can develop fatigue cracking and weaken the primary wing structure so it cannot sustain limit load, the FAA said.

The AD, effective March 9, required revising the maintenance or inspection program to include an airworthiness limitation for repetitive inspections of the web fastener holes in the overwing flex-tees, the FAA said.

Boeing issued a service bulletin to its customers about this in March 2015, company spokesman Tom Kim said in an email.

"Our recommendations, however, are not binding. Only a regulatory agency has the authority to require them. That is what the FAA's rule does," Kim said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)