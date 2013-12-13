BRIEF-Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf
* Choice Hotels International files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lmHXaT) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 12 Boeing Co has won contracts worth up to $873 million for a variety of system upgrades for its F/A-18 A/B, C/D, E/F fighter planes, and the EA-18G electronic attack planes for the U.S. Navy and allied governments, the U.S. Defense Department announced on Thursday.
This contract was awarded on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity basis with work to be completed in December 2018.
It covers a range of possible upgrades for the U.S. Navy and the governments of Australia, Finland, Switzerland, Kuwait, Malaysia, and Canada, which operate the Boeing warplanes.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, March 3 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Friday it had made a final finding that the U.S. industry was being harmed by the dumping and subsidization of imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from China.