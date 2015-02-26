WASHINGTON Feb 26 The U.S. Navy has enough Boeing Co EA-18G electronic attack jets after Congress funded 15 more of the planes in the fiscal 2015 budget, the Navy's top uniformed officer told U.S. lawmakers on Thursday.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert said the added jets would help the Navy carry out its electronic attack mission, bringing the total number of the jets to 153 - a level he described as "about right."

Boeing had hoped to sell additional aircraft to the U.S. military to extend its EA-18G and F/A-18E/F production line in St. Louis, which is due to end after 2017.

Greenert left the door open to some possible additional sales, noting that the Defense Department was conducting a broad study of its electronic attack needs. He provided no additional details. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alan Crosby)