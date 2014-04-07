By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, April 7
WASHINGTON, April 7 Boeing Co is
self-funding procurement of some materials needed to keep
producing EA-18G electronic attack planes for several months
until the U.S. Congress signals whether it will fund 22 more
jets in fiscal 2015, a company vice president said on Monday.
Boeing, the No. 2 U.S. arms maker, told reporters last year
that it needed to decide in March whether to invest tens of
millions of dollars to continue production of the F/A-18 Hornet
fighter jets and EA-18G Growlers, which otherwise will cease at
the end of 2016 unless the company receives additional orders.
But Mike Gibbons, vice president of F/A-18 and EA-18G
programs, told Reuters at a Navy League conference on Monday
that the company had decided to "protect" the St. Louis
production line for several more months until congressional
plans become clearer.
Fighter jets need items like titanium that must be purchased
well before production begins, which means Boeing might pay for
those items on its own until firm orders come in. The company
self-funded work on its C-17 transport plane for months at a
time in recent years while Congress debated funding.
U.S. congressional committees that oversee arms programs and
spending usually "mark up" legislation by June, which should
give Boeing a better idea of whether lawmakers will fund the 22
additional planes, Gibbons said.
House Armed Services Committee Chairman Buck McKeon said the
committee would work on the legislation that sets defense policy
starting later this month and continuing through May 7. The
other committees have not yet announced their markup schedules.
Boeing is lobbying Congress to add funding for 22 more
planes to the U.S. Navy's fiscal 2015 budget, which did not
include the planes. Top Navy officials have told lawmakers the
added planes would help the Navy keep up with growing demand for
electronic attack capabilities.
Gibbons told reporters at the annual "Sea Air Space"
symposium that Boeing forecast demand for 50 to 100 additional
Growlers in coming years, given the growing importance of the
electromagnetic spectrum as another warfighting domain in the
age of cyberwarfare, along with air, sea, land and space.
Gibbons said only the EA-18G Growler could adapt and deal
with evolving threats across the electromagnetic spectrum, while
even stealthy fighter jets like the F-35 being developed by
Lockheed Martin Corp would be vulnerable to detection by
increasingly sophisticated enemy radars and sensors.
He said Boeing viewed the 22 jets being debated by Congress
as a bridge to future orders of EA-18Gs as the U.S. military
adjusts to the changing requirements of warfare.
The company is marketing an "Advanced Growler" that would
have improved radars, infrared search and tracking pods, added
fuel tanks to give it longer range, and next-generation jamming
pods being designed by Raytheon Co.
In addition to electronic attack, he said the plane's
high-end sensors meant it could also be used to counter threats
from the air or surface.
Captain Frank Morley, the Navy's F/A-18 and EA-18G program
manager, said the Growlers performed well in a large-scale
military exercise last year, underscoring their performance in
an increasingly challenging military environment.
"You could use a lot of them," Morley told reporters at the
conference.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)