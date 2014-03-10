Oil prices rise on talk that OPEC could extend supply cut
* Analysts say healthy demand may also help rein in oversupply
WASHINGTON, March 10 The U.S. Navy's top admiral on Monday confirmed that the Navy would include Boeing Co EA-18G electronic attack planes on a list of "unfunded" priorities requested by Congress, saying the Navy might need the jets to carry out future missions.
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert told reporters the jets would be included to help the Navy carry out future requirements for electronic attack capabilities, subject to several studies being conducted by the Defense Department.
The Navy did not include funding for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets or EA-18G Growlers in its fiscal 2015 budget or a separate "growth" fund established by the White House.
But Greenert said the Navy needed additional jets since the current fleet of Growlers were the U.S. military's only option for carrying out electronic attack.
A senior Navy official said the Navy would request 22 Growlers in its list, which must still be vetted by Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and the Joint Chiefs of Staff before it is sent to Congress.
Reuters reported last week that the Navy planned to add 22 Growlers to the list.
LONDON, March 20 Hedge funds cut their bullish bets on oil by the largest amount on record in the week to March 14, according to the latest data published by regulators and exchanges.
TOKYO, March 21 Asian shares clung to their 15-month highs on Tuesday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields were on the back foot on the prospects of a less-hawkish Federal Reserve policy trajectory.