US STOCKS-Wall St record rally wobbles as banks, energy stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
WASHINGTON Nov 30 Boeing Co has won a $688 million contract to build 15 additional F/A-18E fighter jets for the U.S. Navy, the Defense Department announced on Friday.
It said the Navy was modifying a previously awarded contract to buy the additional jets. Work on the warplanes would be completed in July 2015, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.64 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 16 Iranian steel imports have become the latest threat to European steelmakers, their trade group said on Thursday, after imports from Iran rose by nearly eight times between 2013 and 2016.