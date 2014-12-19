By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 19 The U.S. Navy on Friday said
it was in talks with Boeing Co about slowing production
of its EA-18G electronic attack jets to keep the St. Louis
facility running through the end of 2017, after Congress
approved funding for 15 more planes.
The Navy is seeking to modify Boeing's existing contract for
EA-18G jets, or Growlers, and F/A-18 Super Hornets to add the
extra jets funded by Congress in the fiscal 2015 U.S. budget,
said Rob Koon, spokesman for the Navy's Naval Air Systems
Command.
President Obama on Tuesday signed the fiscal 2015 spending
bill into law. It includes $1.46 billion for 15 more Growlers,
and up to $100 million to cover the cost of slowing the current
production rate from three to two aircraft a month.
By building two jets a month instead of three, Boeing will
be able to stretch jet orders through the end of 2017,
preserving the tooling and jobs associated with the line for as
long as possible.
Koon gave no details on the cost of "stretching" the
production line, or when the two sides are likely to reach
agreement on a modified contract.
Boeing spokeswoman Caroline Hutcheson said the company
should be able to keep building planes through the end of 2017
given the added funding and an expected agreement with the Navy
about slowing deliveries of jets already on order.
She said Boeing was ready to discuss possible additional
orders with the Navy and the U.S. Department of Defense as they
finalized their fiscal 2016 budget request.
Few details have emerged about the Navy's fiscal 2016 budget
plans, but Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert
last month told Reuters the Navy was looking at possible
additional orders of Growlers for the period.
The Navy is also assessing whether to start upgrading or
replacing the first 137 Boeing F/A-18E/F Block 1 jets delivered
since they lacked AESA radar systems, which make the jets less
vulnerable to enemy attacks.
Navy spokesman Rob Myers said the extra jets funded by
Congress in fiscal 2015 would help ensure the Navy had
"appropriate airborne electronic attack (AEA) assets" to meet
its requirements and those of the joint force.
He said the funding also preserved the Navy's options to
order more jets in the future, noting that the Defense
Department was continuing to evaluate its "joint electronic
warfare and strike fighter requirements."
Jets funded in fiscal 2016 would be built in 2018. Boeing
has said it needs to build at least two planes per month to keep
production costs economical.
To date, Boeing has delivered 527 of 563 F/A-18E/F Super
Hornets ordered by the Navy, and 114 of 138 Growlers.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)