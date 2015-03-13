* Boeing needs orders to keep production line open
* Navy study of joint needs to be completed this month
* Navy sees shortfall of F/A-18 fighters
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 12 A U.S. Navy study on the
Pentagon's joint electronic warfare needs will likely make the
case for more Boeing Co EA-18G attack jets, but the jets
may not be available if Congress fails to fund some orders in
fiscal 2016, a top admiral said on Thursday.
Rear Admiral Mike Manazir, director of air warfare for the
Navy's chief of naval operations, said Boeing needs some orders
in the fiscal 2016 budget to ensure the aircraft's availability
for future orders if the report's findings are validated by the
Joint Chiefs of Staff and certified by top Pentagon leaders.
Manazir told reporters he had no details about the study,
but said it would call for "more than we have" to meet the needs
of the other services.
Navy spokesman Lieutenant Rob Myers said the study was still
being finalized, and its conclusions were not yet available.
EA-18G aircraft jam enemy radars and other equipment so
fighter jets can carry out their attack missions safely.
Boeing this week said it was upbeat about extending the St.
Louis production line where it builds F/A-18E/F Super Hornets
and the EA-18G Growlers beyond 2017, given recent comments by
Navy officials and possible foreign orders.
The company must decide by mid-year, before the fiscal 2016
budget is approved, whether to buy parts that have a long
production lead time, or start the line shutdown. The Navy's
fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.
"The challenge for me is that if the line shuts down ... I
now run out of options, and I can't procure Growlers if the
analysis says that we need more," Manazir said.
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert this
month told Congress the Navy had enough Growlers for its own
use, but the study was assessing the needs of the other military
services, which do not have their own electronic attack planes.
He also said the Navy faced a potential shortfall of up to
36 more F/A-18E/F Super Hornets in coming years, given delays in
work on extending the life of 150 older C-model F/A-18s from
6,000 hours to 10,000 hours that had triggered greater than
expected use of the Navy's 566 newer model Super Hornets.
Manazir said the shortfall was also due to delays in
Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter, which the Navy now
plans to start using in 2018, a decade later than planned.
