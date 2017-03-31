NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina, March 31 (Reuters) -
B oeing Co's newest and largest Dreamliner model, the
787-10, took off successfully on its first flight on Friday,
kicking off a flight test program for the high-tech jet.
The plane, which sells for $312.8 million at list price and
rounds out a family of three carbon-fiber composite Dreamliners,
is being built exclusively at Boeing's factory in North
Charleston, South Carolina. The facility is Boeing's only
jetliner assembly factory outside of Washington state.
(Reporting by Harriet McLeod in North Charleston and Alwyn
Scott in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)