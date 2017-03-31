NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., March 31 Boeing Co's
787-10 Dreamliner successfully completed its first fight
on Friday, kicking off a testing program for the new high-tech
aircraft that is due to enter service next year.
The Boeing jetliner, the biggest of the three-member 787
family, touched down at 2:35 pm EDT (1825 GMT) at Charleston
International Airport after its five-hour initial flight,
according to a Reuters witness.
