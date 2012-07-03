(Adds executive quotes from news conference)
By Helen Massy-Beresford
LONDON, July 3 U.S. planemaker Boeing Co
hiked its 20-year market forecast, predicting demand for 34,000
new aircraft worth $4.5 trillion, on growth in emerging regions
and as airlines seek efficient new planes to counter high fuel
costs.
Many airlines are facing tough conditions as consumers and
businesses in austerity-hit regions cut back on travel, while
high fuel prices are taking their toll on profit.
"I don't think there's any question that the forecast
reflects the economic struggles we see today in some of the
mature markets," Randy Tinseth, vice president marketing at
Boeing Commercial Airplanes, told a media briefing in London.
The forecast did not take into account a possible collapse
of the euro or the exit of any euro member, Tinseth said.
"We're looking at a world economy, where, especially over
the next few years, we slog through the situation here in Europe
and then once you get into the 2014 time frame and beyond, you
see more normal economic growth."
Boeing said on Tuesday the market for new planes would
become more geographically balanced over the next two decades,
with the Asia-Pacific region leading the way in deliveries, as
markets like China and India continued to grow.
The company had last year forecast demand for 33,500 new
passenger aircraft and freighters worth $4 trillion by 2030.
"Robust growth in China, India and other emerging markets is
a major factor in the increased deliveries over the next 20
years," Boeing said.
The company said airline traffic was forecast to grow at a 5
percent annual rate over the next 20 years, with cargo traffic
seen growing at a rate of 5.2 percent.
It saw the world fleet doubling over the next two decades.
"Low-cost carriers, with their ability to stimulate traffic
with low fares, are growing faster than the market as a whole,"
the company said.
REPLACEMENT AIRCRAFT
Boeing said there was strong demand to replace older, less
fuel-efficient aircraft, with replacements accounting for 41
percent of new deliveries in the forecast, which runs to 2031.
There would be strong demand for replacement aircraft from
Europe, the United States and Russia, Tinseth said.
The Chicago-based company said it saw a market for 23,240
single-aisle aircraft over the next two decades - a category
that includes its 737 and rival Airbus's A320 - worth
$2.03 trillion.
It predicted demand for 7,950 twin-aisle aircraft - such as
its 787 Dreamliner - worth $2.08 trillion and 790 large aircraft
- the Airbus A380 or Boeing 747 - worth $280 billion over 20
years.
Two fifths of the demand for widebody long-range aircraft
would come from Asian airlines, Boeing said.
It cut its forecast for the freighter market, blaming a
cargo market that remains sluggish. It said it expected the
world freighter fleet to nearly double from 1,740 aircraft today
to 3,200 by 2031. Last year it had forecast the fleet would
reach 3,500 by 2030.
That market segment was flat last year and would perform
below the long-term trend once again this year, hit by economic
problems, high fuel prices and the fact that lower cost
alternatives like shipping exist," Tinseth said.
"That market's going to come back when the economy comes
back," he added.
(Editing by Dan Lalor and Hans-Juergen Peters)