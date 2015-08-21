Aug 21 Boeing Co remains on track to meet production targets it has set for its 737 MAX jetliner, a spokesman for the plane maker said on Friday following a report on industry concerns that slow output at key supplier GKN could derail the timeline.

The Chicago-based aircraft maker expects to roll out the first 737 MAX before the end of 2015, fly it in early 2016 and deliver it to customers on time beginning in the third quarter of 2017, Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said in a statement.

On Thursday, the Wall Street Journal reported concern among industry executives that the process could be slowed because of problems at GKN producing the jetliner's engine thrust reversers.

Boeing shares were down 2.7 percent on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)