WASHINGTON May 3 Boeing Co's X-51A
Waverider made history this week when it achieved the longest
hypersonic flight by a jet-fuel powered aircraft, flying for
3-1/2 minutes at five times the speed of sound, the U.S. Air
Force said on Friday.
The last of four unmanned experimental military aircraft
built by Boeing flew for at a top speed of Mach 5.1 over the
Pacific Ocean on May 1, the Air Force said. The total flight
covered 230 nautical miles in just over six minutes before the
hypersonic cruiser plunged into the ocean.
"It was a full mission success," said Charlie Brink, who
runs the X-51A program for the Air Force Research Laboratory
Aerospace Systems Directorate.
The Air Force said it was the longest of the four X-51A test
flights and the longest air-breathing hypersonic flight ever.
The technology opens the door to future practical uses for
hypersonic jet-fueled aircraft.
A hypersonic aircraft developed by NASA used hydrogen as a
fuel to fly briefly at even higher speeds in 2004, but it would
take a giant fuel tank to fly for longer periods.
"All we have learned from the X-51A Waverider will serve as
the bedrock for future hypersonics research and ultimately the
practical application of hypersonic flight," Brink said.
A video released by the Air Force showed the Waverider
dropping down from under the left wing of a B-52 bomber at an
altitude of about 50,000 feet and then accelerating away at
great speed, leaving behind a long vapor trail.
The cruiser accelerated to March 4.8 in about 26 seconds,
powered by a solid rocket booster built by Pratt & Whitney
Rocketdyne, a unit of United Technologies. After
separating from the booster, the cruiser's scramjet engine lit
and accelerated the vehicle to Mach 5.1 at 60,000 feet.
The vehicle continued to send back data to the control
station at Edwards Air Force Base in California until it made a
controlled dive into the Pacific Ocean.
"This demonstration of a practical hypersonic scramjet
engine is a historic achievement that has been years in the
making," said Darryl Davis, president of Boeing Phantom Works,
the company's advanced research and prototyping arm.
"This test proves the technology has matured to the point
that it opens the door to practical applications, such as
advanced defense systems and more cost-effective access to
space," Davis said.
The first of the four X-51A vehicles flew in May 2010,
hitting nearly Mach 5 for nearly two and a half minutes.
The nearly wingless X-51 was made using mostly standard
aerospace materials such as aluminum, steel and titanium,
although some carbon composites were used in the fins. For heat
protection, the vehicle used insulation tiles similar to those
used on board the NASA Space Shuttle orbiters.
The Air Force said the four X-51As were built to demonstrate
the new technology, not as a prototype for a new weapon system.
The program is aimed at paving the way to future hypersonic
weapons, hypersonic intelligence, surveillance and
reconnaissance, and future access to space, it said.
Since scramjets are able to burn atmospheric oxygen, they
can be made lighter than conventional rockets, which may allow
satellites to be launched into orbit more efficiently and
cheaply.