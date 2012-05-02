* Boeing designs new winglet for 737 MAX
* Winglet provides fuel savings of additional 1.5 pct
By Kyle Peterson
May 2 Boeing Co has designed a new
winglet for its upcoming 737 MAX, a step the plane-maker says
will provide greater fuel efficiency than originally promised
for the upgrade of its best-selling narrowbody.
The wing-tip device will give operators fuel savings of 1.5
percent on top of the 10-12 percent savings the company says it
can deliver by putting new engines in the 737. The MAX, due to
enter the market in 2017, competes with the Airbus
A320neo, which will also feature new engines.
The news on Wednesday will stimulate sales of the MAX and
encourage customers with provisional orders to convert them to
firm orders faster, said Alex Hamilton, an aerospace analyst and
managing director of EarlyBirdCapital.
"It's definitely going to help," he said. "It appears
they've been getting a lot of orders. They've been taking
Airbus' thunder away."
"It's like you're preordering a car, and then they announce
that the car is going to be even better," Hamilton said. "It
would certainly whet your whistle a little more."
Boeing said it has taken more than 1,000 orders and
provisional commitments to buy the plane from 16 customers.
Airbus has taken 1,289 firm orders and 266 provisional orders
for its competing neo as of end March.
The neo comes to market in 2015 and promises to deliver 15
percent greater fuel efficiency than the current A320, including
savings generated by its version of the winglet.
A winglet is a feature used on the wings of some aircraft to
improve aerodynamics. The use of the device on aircraft can
improve fuel efficiency by up to 4 percent on long-haul flights.
Boeing said in a statement its new winglet will provide a total
fuel-savings of up to 5.5 percent on the same routes.
"Incorporating this advanced technology into the 737 MAX
design will give our customers even more advantage in today's
volatile fuel price environment," Jim Albaugh, chief executive
of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a statement.
Winglets have become standard on the 737. Pioneered by
research conducted by NASA, they help to improve fuel burn by
reducing drag and getting more out of the wing by spreading the
lift further out toward its tip. The downside is that their
weight can force manufacturers to strengthen the rest of the
wing, adding weight.
In its 40-year history, the Boeing 737 has become the
world's most-sold aircraft and the backbone of airline fleets
worldwide. But Boeing has taken several months to finalize the
design of the upgraded 737 MAX while juggling engineering
considerations, market opportunities and costs.
Last month, Boeing unveiled several design choices meant to
lower weight and wind-resistance for its upcoming 737 MAX. The
planemaker said it had decided on an 8-inch nose gear extension
to give ground clearance for a larger engine fan.
Southwest Airlines will be the first operator of the
MAX, but Boeing won its first provisional order from AMR Corp's
American Airlines last year.
"We welcome advancements that will help improve our
fuel-conservation efforts and reduce our carbon footprint," said
AMR spokeswoman Andrea Huguely. "The cost of jet fuel is our
largest expense, and fuel conservation is a huge priority for
our company."
Boeing shares were up 4 cents at $77.29 near midday on
Wednesday.
(Reporting By Kyle Peterson in Chicago; additional reporting by
Tim Hepher in Paris, editing by Dave Zimmerman and Matthew
Lewis)