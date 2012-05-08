May 8 Plane-maker Boeing Co on Tuesday
said it finalized an order with Taipei-based EVA Airways Corp
for three 777-300ERs valued at about $895 million at
list prices.
The order also includes purchase rights for an additional
four airplanes, Boeing said in a statement.
The carrier is expanding its fleet to increase frequency to
mainland China and new destinations in north Asia, Boeing said.
Boeing competes for airplane orders with its European rival
Airbus.
In addition to the Boeing order for three 777-300ERs, EVA
Air also will lease four 777-300ERs from GE Capital Aviation
Services (GECAS), Boeing said. EVA Air currently operates 15
777-300ERs.
GECAS is the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm
of General Electric.
