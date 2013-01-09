Jan 9 Boeing Co's new 787 Dreamliner is
the pride of the company's passenger jet fleet, but a series of
incidents in the last few months has raised questions about its
safety and image. Following is a list of the events:
2012
July - A General Electric Co engine on a 787 in North
Charleston, S.C., breaks during a preflight test. The National
Transportation Safety Board rules it a "contained" failure,
meaning the broken pieces did not exit through the engine wall.
GE orders inspections of the engines. The Federal Aviation
Administration stops short of grounding planes for inspections.
December 4 - A United Airlines 787 with 184 people
aboard is forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans
after experiencing electrical problems.
December 5 - U.S. regulators say there is a manufacturing
fault in 787 fuel lines and advises operators to make extra
inspections to guard against engine failures.
December 13 - Qatar Airways grounds one of its three 787s
after finding the same electrical problem that affected the Dec.
4 United flight.
December 17 - United confirms finding an electrical problem
in a second plane in its 787 fleet.
2013
January 7 - A parked 787 operated by Japan Airlines
catches fire at Boston Logan International Airport after a
battery in an auxiliary power system explodes.
January 8 - A second 787 operated by Japan Airlines leaks
fuel at Boston Logan, forcing it to cancel its takeoff and
return to the gate. The plane departs later.
Following a safety inspection, United finds a wiring problem
in the same electrical system that caused the Jan. 7 fire in
Boston, the Wall Street Journal reports.
January 9 - Japan's All Nippon Airways Co cancels a
787 flight scheduled to make a domestic trip within Japan due to
brake problems.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Alden Bentley and Nick
Zieminski)