Jan 9 Boeing Co's new 787 Dreamliner is the pride of the company's passenger jet fleet, but a series of incidents in the last few months has raised questions about its safety and image. Following is a list of the events:

2012

July - A General Electric Co engine on a 787 in North Charleston, S.C., breaks during a preflight test. The National Transportation Safety Board rules it a "contained" failure, meaning the broken pieces did not exit through the engine wall. GE orders inspections of the engines. The Federal Aviation Administration stops short of grounding planes for inspections.

December 4 - A United Airlines 787 with 184 people aboard is forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans after experiencing electrical problems.

December 5 - U.S. regulators say there is a manufacturing fault in 787 fuel lines and advises operators to make extra inspections to guard against engine failures.

December 13 - Qatar Airways grounds one of its three 787s after finding the same electrical problem that affected the Dec. 4 United flight.

December 17 - United confirms finding an electrical problem in a second plane in its 787 fleet.

2013

January 7 - A parked 787 operated by Japan Airlines catches fire at Boston Logan International Airport after a battery in an auxiliary power system explodes.

January 8 - A second 787 operated by Japan Airlines leaks fuel at Boston Logan, forcing it to cancel its takeoff and return to the gate. The plane departs later.

Following a safety inspection, United finds a wiring problem in the same electrical system that caused the Jan. 7 fire in Boston, the Wall Street Journal reports.

January 9 - Japan's All Nippon Airways Co cancels a 787 flight scheduled to make a domestic trip within Japan due to brake problems.