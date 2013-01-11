Jan 11 Boeing Co's new 787 Dreamliner is the pride of the company's passenger jet fleet, but a series of incidents in the last few months have raised questions about its safety and image. Following is a list of the events:

2012

July - A General Electric Co engine on a 787 in North Charleston, South Carolina, breaks during a preflight test. The National Transportation Safety Board rules it a "contained" failure, meaning the broken pieces did not exit through the engine wall. GE orders inspections of the engines. The Federal Aviation Administration stops short of grounding planes for inspections.

Dec. 4 - A United Airlines 787 with 184 people aboard is forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans after experiencing electrical problems.

Dec. 5 - U.S. regulators say there is a manufacturing fault in 787 fuel lines and advises operators to make extra inspections to guard against engine failures.

Dec. 13 - Qatar Airways grounds one of its three 787s after finding the same electrical problem that affected the Dec. 4 United flight.

Dec. 17 - United confirms finding an electrical problem in a second plane in its 787 fleet.

2013

Jan. 7 - A parked 787 operated by Japan Airlines catches fire at Boston Logan International Airport after a battery in an auxiliary power system explodes.

Jan. 8 - A second 787 operated by Japan Airlines leaks fuel at Logan, forcing it to cancel its takeoff and return to the gate. The plane departs later.

Following a safety inspection, United finds a wiring problem in the same electrical system that caused the Jan. 7 fire in Boston, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Jan. 9 - Japan's All Nippon Airways Co cancels a 787 flight scheduled for a domestic trip within Japan due to brake problems.

Jan. 11 - A cockpit window on an ANA 787 cracks during a Japanese domestic flight. The plane lands safely with no injuries.

A separate ANA 787 springs an oil leak from its left engine, which is discovered after the plane lands safely.

Jan. 11 - Boeing's 787 Dreamliner will undergo a comprehensive review of its critical systems by regulators, the U.S. Department of Transportation says. (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Alden Bentley, Nick Zieminski and Jeffrey Benkoe)