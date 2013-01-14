Jan 14 Boeing Co's new 787 Dreamliner is
the pride of the company's passenger jet fleet, but a series of
incidents in the last few months have raised questions about its
safety and image. Following is a list of the events:
2012
July - A General Electric Co engine on a 787 in North
Charleston, South Carolina, breaks during a preflight test. The
National Transportation Safety Board rules it a "contained"
failure, meaning the broken pieces did not exit through the
engine wall. GE orders inspections of the engines. The Federal
Aviation Administration stops short of grounding planes for
inspections.
Dec. 4 - A United Airlines 787 with 184 people
aboard is forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans
after experiencing electrical problems.
Dec. 5 - U.S. regulators say there is a manufacturing fault
in 787 fuel lines and advises operators to make extra
inspections to guard against engine failures.
Dec. 13 - Qatar Airways grounds one of its three 787s after
finding the same electrical problem that affected the Dec. 4
United flight.
Dec. 17 - United confirms finding an electrical problem in a
second plane in its 787 fleet.
2013
Jan. 7 - A parked 787 operated by Japan Airlines
catches fire at Boston Logan International Airport after a
battery in an auxiliary power system explodes.
Jan. 8 - A second 787 operated by Japan Airlines leaks fuel
at Logan, forcing it to cancel its takeoff and return to the
gate. The plane departs later.
Following a safety inspection, United finds a wiring problem
in the same electrical system that caused the Jan. 7 fire in
Boston, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Jan. 9 - Japan's All Nippon Airways Co cancels a
787 flight scheduled for a domestic trip within Japan due to
brake problems.
Jan. 11 - A cockpit window on an ANA 787 cracks during a
Japanese domestic flight. The plane lands safely with no
injuries.
A separate ANA 787 springs an oil leak from its left engine,
which is discovered after the plane lands safely.
The U.S. Department of Transportation says the 787 will
undergo a comprehensive review of its critical systems.
Jan. 13 - The Japan Airlines 787 that leaked fuel in Boston
on Jan. 8 experiences another, separate fuel leak while
undergoing checks in Tokyo.
(Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Alden Bentley, Nick
Zieminski and Jeffrey Benkoe)