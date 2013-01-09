Jan 9 Boeing Co rolled out the
Dreamliner's chief engineer to try to quell concerns about the
new jet following three mishaps in as many days, including an
electrical fire that caused severe damage to a plane.
At a news conference on Wednesday, the engineer, Mike
Sinnett, defended the 787, the world's first plastic plane, and
said its problem rates are at about the same level as Boeing's
successful 777 jet.
Relatively few technical problems prevent 787s from leaving
a gate within 15 minutes of scheduled departure time, he said.
"We're in the high 90 percents," he said. "We're right where the
777 program was" at this stage.
The prevalence of more significant issues, such as a battery
fire, is in the same order of magnitude as previous programs, he
added. "There's no metrics that are screaming at me that we've
got a problem."
Sinnett explained in detail how the lithium ion battery
system that burned on Monday was designed by his team to be safe
and prevent smoke getting into the cabin in the event of a fire
during a flight. "I am 100 percent convinced that the airplane
is safe to fly," he said.
Asked why smoke entered the cabin on Monday, Sinnett said
the plane lacked cabin pressure to expel smoke because it was on
the ground. In that scenario, "We expect that there would be
sufficient time to evacuate the plane safely," Sinnett said.
The battery fire, on a 787 jet operated by Japan Airlines
, occurred in Boston on Monday while the empty plane was
parked at a gate after passengers had deplaned. That was
followed by a fuel leak on another JAL 787 on Tuesday, and by
brake problems on an All Nippon Airways 787 that forced
the airline to cancel the flight on Wednesday.
These mishaps represent the most serious test of confidence
in the Dreamliner since it began flying customers just over a
year ago, following more than three years of delivery delays.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and the National
Transportation Safety Board are looking into what caused the
fire, which came just weeks after Boeing endured a string of
other electrical problems that briefly grounded three of the
planes. The new jet also has suffered an engine failure and fuel
leaks in the 14 months it has been in service.
Analysts said they did not think regulators would ground the
49 Dreamliner jets currently in service due to this week's
incidents, but some expected days or weeks to pass before firm
details about the mishaps emerge - making it difficult to assess
the severity of the problem, and the cost to fix them.
In July, regulators took three days to decide whether to
launch an investigation of a General Electric engine that failed
on a 787, and another week passed before they provided details.
"We'd expect a similar timeline here," said Deutsche Bank
analysts Myles Walton and Amit Mehrotra, in a note to clients
Wednesday.
Boeing declined to discuss any aspect of the investigation
into the battery fire. Analysts said the company still faces an
image problem over the build quality of its marquee plane.
"There's no doubt in my mind that on the engineering side
they are doing the right thing as far as dealing with these
issues," said John Goglia, a former National Transportation
Safety Board member and mechanic.
"They need to really reach out strongly with information to
the press corps to make sure they understand exactly what
happened and exactly what they are doing about it."
Boeing shares were up 3 percent in Wednesday afternoon
trading, after losing more than 5 percent earlier this week.
"TEETHING PROBLEMS"
Of this week's incidents, the battery fire is of most
concern. Lithium-ion batteries are heavily scrutinized by those
who use them -- not just airlines, but increasingly automakers
as well.
"We cool our batteries. We put them through tests like you
wouldn't believe," General Motors Chief Executive Dan Akerson
said during a roundtable event Wednesday.
Shares of Japan's GS Yuasa Corp, which makes
batteries for the 787, fell sharply for a second day on
Wednesday.
Before Wednesday, Boeing had said little about the problems,
though some of its most critical customers, like the CEO of
Qatar Airways, have come to its defense.
Qatar Airways, the largest customer of the Dreamliner in the
Middle East with an order for up to 60 of the aircraft,
currently has five 787 jets. CEO Akbar al-Baker said the airline
had no other issues since noting an electrical problem on one of
its jets in December.
"Of course there will be teething problems from time to
time, but this is foreseen with any new aircraft program,"
Al-Baker told reporters at an event in Doha on Wednesday.
Baker said he had no plans at the moment to cancel any plane
orders with Boeing. "When we have to start grounding planes,
then it becomes an issue and then they (Boeing) have to get
their check book out," he said.