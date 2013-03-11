ORLANDO, Fla., March 11 Boeing Co is
confident that proposed changes to the 787 Dreamliner will
provide a permanent solution to battery problems that grounded
its newest jet, a senior executive said on Monday.
The U.S. planemaker has also made significant progress in
pulling together a plan to launch a revamped version of its
best-selling 777 wide-body jet, Boeing Commercial Airplanes
marketing vice president Randy Tinseth told a conference of
aviation financiers.
Based on a mixed bag of industry indicators, Boeing sees
continued strength in the aircraft market despite uncertainty
over the world economy, Tinseth told the International Society
of Transport Aircraft Trading.
Regulators grounded the 50 Dreamliners in use by airlines
globally in mid-January after lithium-ion batteries burned on
two planes.
Tinseth said the company's proposed 787 solution, which is
being evaluated by U.S. regulators, is a "permanent fix" for the
plane's problems. "It is a solution that we believe provides
three levels of protection for the airplane and it's a solution
that we're confident will ensure safe and reliable service for
the 787 in the future," he said.
Tinseth said new-plane demand was coming from developing
economies such as China, southeast Asia and Latin America. He
also noted strong replacement demand for airplanes in the United
States, Europe and Russia, and said the spread of low-cost
carriers was a good sign for aircraft purchases.