By Alwyn Scott
NEW YORK, March 13 As Boeing prepared to start
testing a redesigned battery system aimed at preventing fires on
its flagship 787 Dreamliner, analysts upgraded the company's
rating and lifted their targets for the stock price.
Some analysts said the high-tech plane, which was grounded
worldwide in January, might be flying passengers again as early
as May, after the Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday
approved Boeing's plan to certify the battery system.
Although the carbon-composite jet is only at the beginning
of what could be a rigorous testing regimen, and still faces
public hearings in April on the safety of its lithium-ion
batteries, the FAA's approval of testing appeared to dispel
clouds of uncertainty.
Investors have realized that "the 787 isn't the end of the
world," said Ken Herbert, an analyst at Imperial Capital in San
Francisco.
Instead, they are focusing on potential orders for Boeing
and Airbus, including a $15 billion deal for Boeing 737s by
Ryanair, that sources told Reuters the budget Irish
carrier is close to signing.
"Investors are thinking there's more juice to this order
cycle than people thought three months ago, and the 787 is not
going to blow me up," he added. Herbert kept his "in-line"
rating on the stock.
Among the upgrades, Stifel Nicolaus & Co raised its target
on Boeing's stock price to $100 from $85. Peter Arment, analyst
at Sterne Agee & Leach Inc, upped his target to $100 from $87.
Boeing shares rose 59 cents, or 0.7 percent, to close at
$84.75 in New York Wednesday, after climbing 1.5 percent on
Tuesday after the FAA news.
But risks remain for Boeing, which must prove it has fixed
the battery system after batteries burned on two planes in
January. In one instance, the battery ignited into a hissing,
smoking blaze inside a 787 parked in Boston. Smoke entered the
cabin and the battery burned for 1 hour and 40 minutes, while
firefighters shot it with flame suppressant, investigators said.
In a separate incident nine days later, a battery overheated on
a plane flying in Japan, prompting an emergency landing and
evacuation.
Last week, the National Transportation Safety Board, the top
U.S. safety investigator, said it would hold public hearings
next month to examine Boeing's proposed fix for the battery
system, and about lithium-ion technology in general.
"You're taking Boeing at their word that they have complete
confidence that this is the permanent solution," said Carter
Leake, analyst at BB&T Capital Markets, who raised Boeing's
rating to a hold from an underweight. "It is from their
confidence that I drew my conclusion."
But he said he stopped short of issuing a buy recommendation
because the series of tests proposed by the FAA to assess the
battery contains unknowns that are impossible to overlook.
"You've got these series of pass-fail tests," he said.
"Well, what if we fail? Then where are we? I have to believe
there's risk in these tests."
The NTSB still has not determined what caused the batteries
to overheat, and Boeing has pressed ahead with a solution,
knowing that as further facts emerge, they could require shifts
in the approach, though a wholesale change in the new proposed
system is not expected.
Boeing said its proposed changes to the battery system and
its testing plans are a final fix, and that if it completes each
step in the plan, the FAA will approve the 787 to resume
commercial operation.
"We have proposed a comprehensive set of solutions designed
to significantly minimize the potential for battery failure
while ensuring that no battery event affects the continued safe
operation of the airplane," Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Ray
Conner said in a statement on Tuesday.
Still, it remains unknown what effect the 787 fires have had
on public perception of the plane's safety. It's also not known
whether other issues might arise in the jet, which is packed
with new technology: not just a new, lighter body made of
carbon-fiber plastic, but a new electrical system that replaces
heavier hydraulic systems standard on older-style aircraft.
NTSB Chairman Hersman told Reuters in an interview that she
was most surprised that Boeing and the FAA did not anticipate
battery problems.
"What stands out to me is that they really didn't expect to
see what we have seen in service on the 787," she said. "So (the
NTSB is) trying to understand what assumptions were made in the
design and certification process and why those didn't bear out
in service."
Arment, analyst at Stern Agee, said he expected airlines
will remain barred from flying the 787 until June, and that
Boeing won't be able to deliver new jets to customers until late
in the third quarter. Boeing had to stop delivering jets when
the fleet was grounded, though it is still making five of them
per month.
Howard Rubel, an analyst at Jefferies, said the Dreamliner
could be carrying customers again before the end of May, which
might prompt him to reevaluate his estimate of costs of around
$550 million for the battery problems. Other analysts have put
the cost closer of the grounding, now in its eighth week, at
$400 million and rising about $50 million a week.
Both Rubel and Arment cited the Ryanair order as a sign of
more potential growth than had been expected even a few months
ago, and also that profit margins can be maintained.