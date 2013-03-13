ORLANDO, Fla., March 13 A major U.S. leasing
company has urged Boeing not to rush into developing a
replacement for its 777 wide-body airliner, contrasting with
pressure from some airlines to refresh its popular mini-jumbo.
Henri Courpron, chief executive of AIG subsidiary
International Lease Finance Corp, said Boeing's hot-selling,
365-seat 777-300ER would work well for the industry into the
next decade.
"The 777-300ER is working fine and does not have much
competition. It is a formidable airplane. Why break that?"
Courpron said in a telephone interview. "The market does not
need a replacement any time soon."
He said Boeing in any case had its hands full resolving a
crisis over the grounding of its 787 Dreamliner.