By Tim Hepher and Karen Jacobs
ORLANDO, Fla., March 13 A major U.S. leasing
company has urged Boeing not to rush into developing a
replacement for its 777 wide-body airliner, contrasting with
pressure from some airlines to refresh its popular mini-jumbo.
Henri Courpron, chief executive of AIG subsidiary
International Lease Finance Corp, said Boeing's hot-selling,
365-seat 777-300ER would work well for the industry into the
next decade.
"The 777-300ER is working fine and does not have much
competition. It is a formidable airplane. Why break that?"
Courpron said in a telephone interview. "The market does not
need a replacement any time soon."
He said Boeing in any case had its hands full resolving a
crisis over the grounding of its 787 Dreamliner.
"I don't believe the 777 is the most urgent topic for the
Boeing Company right now. They remain fully focused on resolving
issues with the 787 and seeing it through the crisis," Courpron
said.
Developed in the 1990s, the 777 mini-jumbo is seen as
Boeing's most profitable plane. The timing of any replacement is
one of the key decisions Boeing has to make in the coming year
as it seeks to head off a challenge by European rival Airbus
without sapping demand for its existing model.
Some international airlines such as Dubai's Emirates
, the largest 777 customer with more than 100 in its
fleet, want the new version soon in order to replace 777s coming
up for retirement.
Emirates airline president Tim Clark said last week he
thought Boeing would start offering the new aircraft to
customers within weeks, targeting first delivery around 2020,
which was later than his originally preferred date of 2017.
Delegates at this week's ISTAT aircraft trading conference
in Florida, the biggest event in the industry's financial
calendar, said Boeing would seek to end the grounding of its 787
Dreamliner first, then introduce a stretched version
provisionally called 787-10X, and only then refresh the 777.
The proposal dubbed "777X" is not a completely new aircraft
but will include a new wing and new engines. Industry sources
say these may produce less power than the current General
Electric powerplants, the world's largest commercial
engines, because new materials will make the plane lighter and
reduce the needed thrust.
However, the plane will not be as revolutionary as the 787
Dreamliner.
Courpron welcomed Boeing plans to offer the 787-10X.
"We think there is room for a regional wide-body (jet). It
doesn't necessarily need the range Boeing is offering ... but we
think the market will respond positively."
Airbus, meanwhile, is just months away from a maiden flight
of its new A350 passenger jet designed to compete with the 787
Dreamliner, but a larger version seen as a challenge to the 777
so far exists only on paper. Courpron, whose company owns many
777s, said there was no urgency in reacting to the A350.
Airbus says its 350-seat A350-1000, designed with a lighter
fuselage, will be more efficient for airlines to operate. Boeing
is expected to counter that its 777X, with 400 seats, does
enough to beat the A350 on economics by updating what is already
a successful airliner.