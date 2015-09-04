By Alwyn Scott
| NEW YORK, Sept 4
NEW YORK, Sept 4 Boeing Co said on Friday
it is sticking to current production plans for its 747 jumbo jet
despite a canceled order that left no net new orders for the
plane in 20 months.
Nippon Cargo Airlines Ltd, a unit of Nippon Yusen,
canceled orders for four 747 freighters on Sept. 1, Boeing said,
leaving no net new orders from this year or last. Boeing now has
just 25 firm 747 orders, equal to about two years of production,
for the $379 million jumbo.
The cancellation will have "no impact on production rates,"
Boeing spokesman Doug Alder told Reuters.
The slump in sales of very large aircraft has raised
questions about how long Boeing and European rival Airbus Group
NV can keep building double-decker planes, with 2015 a
make-or-break year for both.
Airbus' competing A380 has booked no orders since 2014 from
commercial airlines and has 148 orders in backlog. Airbus is
considering upgrading the 10-year-old plane's engines to
stimulate sales.
If the sales slump continues, Boeing could face the prospect
of taking an accounting charge of $1 billion or more on the
747-8 program, said Myles Walton, an analyst at Deutsche Bank.
It was unclear how long Boeing could go without an order before
triggering such an action. "There's a judgment certainly on the
part of the company, its auditors and conversations with
customers," he said.
Boeing has flagged the charge risk in quarterly filings, and
said Friday there was no change regarding that due to Nippon's
cancellation.
The 747 does have some sales prospects. Boeing won a
commitment in June for 20 747s from Russian cargo airline
Volga-Dnepr Group. The U.S. Air Force also agreed to buy an
unspecified number of 747s for the Air Force One presidential
fleet, which currently has two planes. Neither commitment has
been converted to a firm order.
To keep 747 assembly running, Boeing has notched down output
and cut costs. Output is due to fall to one plane monthly in
March from 1.3. A level below one is considered difficult to
sustain.
To some extent, the 747 and A380 are victims of engineering
success. Long-range twin-engine planes have largely eclipsed the
capabilities of the less-fuel-efficient four-engine 747 and
A380. A weak cargo market also has cut 747 freighter sales.
Boeing says at least 143 older freighters will need to be
replaced and sees demand for 540 very large aircraft over the
next 20 years. Airbus sees a market for 1,551 such planes.
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Dan Grebler)