SEATTLE Feb 14 Boeing Co said on Tuesday
it plans to fly its new 737 MAX-9 aircraft for the first time in
April, a further sign the company will start delivering the
large version of the workhorse plane in 2018.
Delivery of the single-aisle 737 MAX models, which replace
the current 737 "NG" introduced in 1997, is crucial for Boeing
to hit the financial targets it has promised investors and to
offset slowing output of some of its largest jets such as the
777 and 747. Airlines want the MAX because it burns
significantly less fuel than current models.
