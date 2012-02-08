Feb 8 A new glitch on Boeing Co's
787 Dreamliner will not disrupt the company's plan to boost
production rates as it tackles the order backlog for the
hot-selling carbon-composite airplane, Boeing's chief executive
said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an aerospace conference, Jim McNerney stood by
the company's goal to make 10 Dreamliners per month by the end
of next year.
McNerney's comment cames in the wake of an issue involving
incorrect shimming on a support structure on the aft fuselage.
Boeing has said all 787s will be inspected for the condition.
Some industry experts have said the inspections and repairs
will slow production on the line, which only makes 2.5 787s per
month now.
"We do not expect the issue that surfaced earlier this week
on the aft fuselage shims to affect our rate ramp-up plans,"
McNerney said on a webcast of the conference. "We've already
addressed the issue in production, and it's a standard repair
procedure for any existing airplanes that might be affected."
"Condition of assembly is improving with each airplane and
we are closely monitoring the entire supply chain to ensure
operational stability as we systematically go to higher rates,"
he said.
Boeing's 787 Dreamliner is the world's first commercial
airplane made largely of lightweight carbon composites. The
airplane entered service last year, about three years behind
schedule, largely because of snags in the extensive global
supply chain.
The latest problem, however, resulted from a manufacturing
flaw at a Boeing plant in South Carolina.
McNerney also said demand for Boeing's 737 narrowbody is
robust, especially for the upcoming 737 MAX, which will feature
a more fuel-efficient engine. The plane is set to enter service
in 2017.
Boeing announced plans to build the MAX last year and won
its first firm orders for the plane from Southwest Airlines
. The company says it has more than 1,000 orders and
commitments for the plane from 15 customers.
"We anticipate finalizing most of these agreements this
year," McNerney said.
The MAX competes for orders with the Airbus
A320neo.
