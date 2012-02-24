(Corrects third-last paragraph to say "this week" instead of
Feb 24 Boeing Co said it swapped
the heads of its 787 Dreamliner and 777 programs, tapping the
skills of the long-time 777 leader to ensure the delayed
Dreamliner program hits a production rate target that many
experts believe is unrealistic.
The plane-maker named Larry Loftis as general manager of its
787 program on Friday, replacing Scott Fancher, who takes
Loftis's old job as head of the 777 program.
The job swap comes as Boeing ramps up production on its
long-delayed 787 program and plans to update the popular 777.
"No one's been demoted or promoted," said RBC Capital
Markets analyst Rob Stallard. "It's the proper allocation of
management based on the background and experience they have."
Stallard said the shift will not guarantee Boeing hits its
goal of increasing 787 production to 10 planes per month by the
end of next year from the current 2-1/2. But Boeing is hoping it
improves the chances, he said.
The 787, which entered service in 2011 after three years of
delays, was stung this month by news that as many as 55
assembled planes could have a flaw in the fuselage that will
take 10 to 14 days per plane to repair.
Boeing did not link the leadership shakeup, which takes
effect immediately, to dissatisfaction with Fancher's leadership
of the program.
"Today we are announcing two leadership changes intended to
better align our organization for the challenges ahead," said
Jim Albaugh, Chief Executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, in
a statement.
IMPROVING THE ODDS
The Dreamliner is a light-weight, carbon-composite airplane
that promises significant fuel savings to operators and new
comforts for passengers. Development of the plane has been
delayed repeatedly, because of snags in the complex global
supply chain.
Boeing has 870 orders for the airplane on its books and is
eager to burn through some of that backlog. Some experts think
Loftis, who has run the 777 program since April 2007, stands a
better chance than Fancher of successfully increasing the build
rate.
"That makes a lot of sense. The triple seven has been a very
successful program. And as we know the challenge with the 787 is
now to get production rates up," said EarlyBirdCapital Managing
Director Alex Hamilton.
"It does not change my opinion that I'm very hesitant
they're going to hit 10 per month. But I think it might give
them more of a fair shot," Hamilton said
Boeing has delivered nearly 1,000 777s. The 777 rate went up
from five to seven per month in 2011 and is headed to 8.3 in the
first quarter of 2013. Boeing is upping production rates on all
of its commercial airplane programs to meet increased demand.
Despite impressive orders for the 787, many experts expect
Boeing to disappoint customers with late deliveries. Boeing made
first delivery of a 787 in September and has handed over only
five planes, all to its launch customer, Japan's All Nippon
Airways.
The latest glitch, involving incorrect shimming and signs of
"delamination" on a support structure in the rear fuselage,
bolsters expectations of delays, analysts say. Delamination
occurs when repeated stress causes layered composite materials
to separate.
In his new role, Fancher, who took over as head of the 787
program in December 2008, will help define the next variant of
the 777 widebody.
"This will allow us to take advantage of Scott's vast
experience on development programs and allow him to align the
777 production system with the next generation 777," Albaugh
said.
Boeing is the world's second-largest plane-maker after its
European rival Airbus.
United Continental Holdings, parent of United
Airlines, said in a regulatory filing this week that
it is in talks with Boeing over potential compensation related
to delays in the 787 deliveries.
The world's largest airline has 50 Dreamliners on order and
expects to receive its first this year.
Shares of Boeing closed Friday up 0.3 percent at $76.06 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
