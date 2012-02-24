* General managers of 787 and 777 programs swap jobs
* Larry Loftis named to head 787 Dreamliner program
* Scott Fancher to head 777 program
* Seen playing to respective strengths
(Adds background)
By Kyle Peterson
Feb 24 Boeing Co said it swapped
the heads of its 787 Dreamliner and 777 programs, tapping the
skills of the long-time 777 leader to ensure the delayed
Dreamliner program hits a production rate target that many
experts believe is unrealistic.
The changes came the same week Boeing said all 55 of the
Dreamliners it has assembled so far could have a flaw in the
fuselage that will take 10 to 14 days per plane to repair.
The plane-maker named Larry Loftis as general manager of its
787 program on Friday, replacing Scott Fancher, who takes
Loftis' old job as head of the 777 program. The job swap comes
as Boeing ramps up production on its long-delayed 787 program
and plans to update the popular 777.
"No one's been demoted or promoted," said RBC Capital
Markets analyst Rob Stallard. "It's the proper allocation of
management based on the background and experience they have."
Stallard said the shift will not guarantee Boeing hits its
goal of increasing 787 production to 10 planes per month by the
end of next year from the current 2-1/2. But Boeing is hoping it
improves the chances, he said.
The 787, which entered service in 2011 after three years of
delays, was stung this month by news of the most recent glitch,
involving incorrect shimming and signs of "delamination" on a
support structure in the rear fuselage. Delamination occurs when
repeated stress causes layered composite materials to separate.
Boeing did not link the leadership shakeup, which takes
effect immediately, to the new problem or any dissatisfaction
with Fancher's leadership of the program.
"Today we are announcing two leadership changes intended to
better align our organization for the challenges ahead," said
Jim Albaugh, chief executive of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, in
a statement.
IMPROVING THE ODDS
The Dreamliner is a light-weight, carbon-composite airplane
that promises fuel savings to operators and new comforts for
passengers. Development of the plane has been delayed
repeatedly, because of snags in the complex global supply chain.
Boeing has 870 Dreamliner orders on its books and is eager
to burn through some of that backlog. Some experts think Loftis,
who has run the 777 program since April 2007, stands a better
chance than Fancher of successfully increasing the build rate.
"That makes a lot of sense. The triple seven has been a very
successful program. And as we know the challenge with the 787 is
now to get production rates up," said EarlyBirdCapital Managing
Director Alex Hamilton.
"It does not change my opinion that I'm very hesitant
they're going to hit 10 per month. But I think it might give
them more of a fair shot," Hamilton said
Boeing has delivered nearly 1,000 777s. The 777 rate went up
from five to seven per month in 2011 and is headed to 8.3 in the
first quarter of 2013. Boeing is upping production rates on all
of its commercial airplane programs to meet increased demand.
Despite impressive orders for the 787, many experts expect
Boeing to disappoint customers with late deliveries. Boeing made
first delivery of a 787 in September and has handed over only
five planes, all to its launch customer, Japan's All Nippon
Airways.
United Continental Holdings, parent of United
Airlines, said in a government filing it was in talks with
Boeing on compensation for late 787 deliveries. The world's
largest airline has 50 Dreamliners on order and expects to take
delivery of its first this year.
In his new role, Fancher, who took over as head of the 787
program in December 2008, will help define the next variant of
the 777 widebody.
"This will allow us to take advantage of Scott's vast
experience on development programs and allow him to align the
777 production system with the next generation 777," Albaugh
said.
Boeing is the world's second-largest plane-maker after its
European rival Airbus.
Shares of Boeing closed Friday up 0.3 percent at $76.06 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Kyle Peterson in Chicago and Karen Jacobs in
Atlanta, editing by Matthew Lewis, John Wallace, Tim Dobbyn and
Richard Chang)