* Boeing set to deliver first 747-8 Intercontinental
* First customer is an unidentified VIP
* First airline customer will be Lufthansa
By Kyle Peterson
Feb 28 Boeing Co was set to make a
first delivery of the passenger version of its upgraded 747, its
largest and most recognizable commercial airplane, to an unnamed
VIP customer on Tuesday, capping a development delay of more
than a year.
The world's second-largest plane maker plans an understated
ceremony to mark the milestone, keeping the media at arm's
length to safeguard the identity of its secret customer for the
airplane dubbed the 747-8 Intercontinental.
Boeing, which competes for orders with rival Airbus
, has taken 36 orders for the aircraft, which lists at
$332.9 million. The airplane is more than 12 months behind its
initial delivery schedule and some experts say the order book is
puny.
"The 747-8 has been slow to take off, and the success of the
aircraft is still questionable given so few orders," said Alex
Hamilton, an aerospace analyst and managing director at
EarlyBirdCapital.
Boeing had delayed the delivery to 2012 from the fourth
quarter of 2011. The company blamed delays in flight testing and
the time required to incorporate flight-test driven changes.
The first customer for the Intercontinental is an
unidentified VIP. Boeing does not identify these customers, but
past buyers of customized planes have been multimillionaires and
heads of state.
The first airline set to receive the plane is Germany's
Deutsche Lufthansa AG, which has ordered 20. Boeing
has not set a delivery date for Lufthansa's first
Intercontinental.
VIP customers for planes as large as the 747 often request
extensive modifications such as bedrooms or bathrooms to
accommodate the special needs of the primary passengers and
their entourages. These modifications typically are done outside
of Boeing, but the company must sign off on the changes.
The Intercontinental is the passenger version of the
elongated, upgraded classic 747, which first flew more than 40
years ago. The 747 was the world's largest airplane until 2005,
when Airbus unveiled its A380.
The aircraft incorporates some of the technology of the
lightweight, carbon-composite 787 Dreamliner. It can seat 467
passengers, 51 more than the current version of the 747, but
fewer than the competing 525-seat A380.
The freighter version of the 747-8 was first delivered in
October. Orders for the freighter have been strained by an
economic downturn that has dampened cargo markets.
Boeing made first delivery of its 787 Dreamliner last year
after three years of delays. The 787 represents a bigger leap in
technology than the 747-8.
(Reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek)