April 2 Boeing Co said on Monday Angola carrier TAAG Linhas Aereas de Angola has ordered three 777-300ER airplanes, a deal worth $895 million at list prices.

The order includes purchase rights for three additional 777-300ERs. TAAG said in a statement it would use the new widebodies for route expansion. The company said it currently flies three 777-200ERs and two 777-300ERs. (Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)