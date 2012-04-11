(Adds comments from Airbus and Boeing, Boeing reliability data)
By Kyle Peterson
April 11 Boeing Co on Wednesday put some
finishing touches on a make-over of its popular 737 aircraft as
the U.S. planemaker battles with European arch-rival Airbus
to deliver fuel savings to airlines hammered by
near-record oil prices.
The company unveiled several design choices meant to lower
weight and wind-resistance for its upcoming 737 MAX. The
planemaker said it had decided on an 8-inch nose gear extension
to give ground clearance for a larger engine fan.
The world's largest planemakers are revamping their
workhorse models with bigger engines to offer double-digit
percentage fuel savings in one of the most competitive market
battles of the last two decades, affecting a vital source of
cash generation at both companies.
"My feeling about it is what they're saying is plausible.
And I'll just wait until we see the results," said Hans Weber,
president of technology management consultancy Tecop
International.
More decisions about the design are expected, and Boeing
said on Wednesday that it would have a firm configuration for
the plane next year.
Last year, Boeing unveiled plans to put new engines in its
existing 737 design, providing fuel savings of up to 12 percent
over the current 737. Boeing named the aircraft the MAX and said
it would enter service in 2017.
Weber said the announcements shed light on the MAX program
and gave clarity to the design. He said he did not expect the
decisions to add to the undisclosed cost of the MAX program.
In its 40-year history, the Boeing 737 has become the
world's most-sold aircraft and the backbone of airline fleets
worldwide. But Boeing has taken several months to finalize the
design of the upgraded 737 MAX while juggling engineering
considerations, market opportunities and costs.
The airplane will compete with the Airbus A320neo, which
also will feature new engines and offer fuel savings of 15
percent over the current A320.
UPDATING A BEST SELLER
Boeing said it would improve the aircraft's aerodynamics by
extending the tail cone, update its flight controls and
strengthen landing gear, wings and the fuselage to accommodate
the weight of the larger engines. Boeing said the decisions were
within the scope of the original design goals.
Wednesday's announcement, which had been eagerly awaited by
investors and the industry, came after months of deliberations
over engine improvements and aircraft design.
Engineering experts said Boeing's response had been hampered
by the fact that there was comparatively little space to place
the industry's bigger and more efficient engines under the wing
of the 737, which was initially designed low to the ground to
speed up baggage loading and aircraft turnaround times.
To fit inside the available space, the current engines
already have a squashed appearance underneath to give the engine
housing adequate ground clearance.
"Based on design work and preliminary testing results, we
have even more confidence in our ability to give our customers
the fuel savings they need while minimizing the development risk
on this program," said Michael Teal, chief project engineer and
deputy program manager of the 737 MAX program.
The MAX will be powered by engines made by CFM
International, a joint venture between General Electric Co
and Safran.
BOEING PUSHES BACK
In 2011, Boeing had 36 percent of new plane sales, while
Airbus stacked up record sales of its revamped A320neo.
Now Boeing, based in Chicago, is hitting back with strong
sales of its own redesigned narrowbody and is aiming to win the
order race in 2012.
Boeing has taken more than 1,000 orders and provisional
orders for the MAX since winning its first provisional order for
the plane from AMR Corp's American Airlines last
year. Southwest Airlines will be the first operator of
the plane.
Boeing has reported firm contracts for 451 of the 737 MAX 15
customers. The company said that when provisional orders were
factored in, the total exceeded 1,000. Airbus has reached
definitive agreements to sell 1,289 A320neos, making what it
describes as the fastest-selling new aircraft in history, and
reported provisional deals for an additional 266.
Boeing is working to get performance guarantees in place for
its MAX customers as it attempts to convert hundreds of
provisional orders for the MAX to firm this year.
It is also spotlighting performance of its current 737 as a
key selling point. The company illustrates 737 reliability with
data showing the 737 family of planes has a higher rate of
reliability than the A320.
Boeing's internal data show that 99.68 percent of the
current generation of 737 flights are ready to depart within 15
minutes of schedule. That compares to the A320's reliability of
99.35 percent, according to Boeing.
Based on these figures, the company said a fleet of 100 737
MAX airplanes flying five flights a day would have 590 fewer
delays and avoid disrupting an estimated 66,600 fewer
passengers.
"The reliability of the 737 has always been higher than the
competitor," said Beverly Wyse, general manager of the 737
program.
"There's more and more attention in this industry paid to
protection of the passenger and passenger rights," Wyse said,
noting the cost of rebooking and penalties airlines sometimes
must pay customers for delays.
Both Boeing and Airbus routinely claim to have the edge in
the crucial 150-seat category. According to the Airbus website,
the A320 delivers "unmatched efficiency plus the best in
technology for operators".
"No one can reasonably challenge the reliability of the
Airbus A320," said Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell. "If you look
at similarly sized and similarly aged fleet, the data would not
support Boeing's claims."
(Reporting By Kyle Peterson; additional reporting by Tim
Hepher; editing by John Wallace and Gunna Dickson)