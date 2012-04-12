April 12 Boeing Co said on Thursday that it had taken orders for four 787s from Transaero Airlines and lost one order for a 787 from an unnamed customer.

The company had previously announced the Transaero order, which was valued at $744 million at list prices. The order appeared on Boeing's weekly order book update on Thursday.

The 787 Dreamliner is a light-weight, carbon-composite airplane that came to market last year after three years of development delays.

The company has about 850 Dreamliners on its books. For 2012, the company has seen a net loss of six 787 orders due to cancellations. China Eastern Airlines scrapped an order for 24 787 Dreamliners last month.

Boeing, which competes for sales with Airbus, has taken a net total of 415 orders for the year.

Shares of Boeing were up 2.4 percent at $73.50 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kyle Peterson in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)