US STOCKS-Futures flat as Yellen speech awaited for rate hike clues
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
April 25 Boeing Co,the world's largest aerospace and defense company, posted a higher quarterly net profit on Wednesday, helped by an increase in commercial airplane deliveries.
The company said its first-quarter net profit was $923 million, or $1.22 per share, compared with $586 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P down 0.25 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pts
* Regenxbio announces IND active for Phase I trial of RGX-314 to treat wet age-related macular degeneration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ohr Pharmaceutical announces strategic update and fiscal first quarter 2017 earnings