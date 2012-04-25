* Boeing net profit $1.22/shr vs 78 cents/shr year ago
* Revenue $19.4 billion vs f/c $18.4 billion
* Boeing raises top end of 2012 EPS f/c to $4.35 per share
* Shares up 3.8 percent
(Adds CEO comments, updates shares)
By Kyle Peterson
April 25 Boeing Co turned in a
stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as the
company was able to ramp up production to meet rising demand.
Shares of Boeing, which makes commercial airplanes and
military products, gained more than 3.8 percent to $76.02 after
the company raised its earnings forecast for the year.
Boeing raked in orders while accelerating production on all
its commercial airplane programs. The achievements helped erase
concerns in the industry about Boeing's credibility, which was
tarnished in the last decade by problems bringing the
long-overdue 787 Dreamliner to market.
"Investor confidence is with the company," said Alex
Hamilton, managing director of EarlyBirdCapital. "So right now,
the street is pretty much starting to buy into the story that
they're going to be able to do it. Personally, I would argue
that is a huge sea change for Boeing."
Hamilton noted, in particular, a recent production rate
increase for the 787 Dreamliner to 3.5 per month from 2.5 per
month as evidence that the company can hit a target of 10 787s
per month by the end of next year.
Some aerospace experts, including Hamilton, have said that
target is ambitious, given the past glitches in the sprawling
global supply chain that feeds that program.
Boeing's first-quarter net profit rose to $923 million, or
$1.22 per share, from $586 million, or 78 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Boeing's earnings in the quarter and going forward were
helped when a California appeals court threw out Pendrell Corp's
potentially $775 million victory against Boeing in a lawsuit
over launch and satellite contracts between the companies.
Boeing had been setting money aside in case of an
unfavorable ruling. The outcome made this provision unnecessary.
Excluding a gain related to that, earnings were $1.11 per share,
beating the analysts' average estimate of 94 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which competes with EADS unit Airbus
for orders, said revenue rose 30 percent to $19.4 billion,
topping expectations for $18.4 billion. Boeing said its order
backlog at the end of the quarter was $380 billion, up from $356
billion at the beginning of the year.
Boeing raised the upper end of its 2012 profit forecast to
$4.35 a share from $4.25 while keeping the low end at $4.15. Its
revenue outlook of $78 billion to $80 billion was unchanged.
Revenue at the commercial unit increased 54 percent to $10.9
billion on higher delivery volume and an improved mix of the
planes it delivered. The company's shares typically track
commercial orders and deliveries.
At the defense business, revenue increased 8 percent to $8.2
billion. Sales of military aircraft rose 27 percent to $4.3
billion. Boeing faces pressure from constrained government
defense budgets.
Chief Executive Officer Jim McNerney said in a statement
that the company's outlook remained positive and Boeing was
focused on its production ramp-up.
"We are working closely with our supplier partners to ensure
successful production rate increases," he said on a conference
call with reporters and analysts.
STRONG ORDER OUTLOOK
Boeing, which gets paid for its airplanes when customers
receive them, has said it delivered 137 commercial airplanes in
the first quarter, up 32 percent from a year earlier.
Boeing logged orders for 805 commercial airplanes in 2011,
adjusted for cancellations. As a result, it lost the race to
Airbus, which had orders for 1,419. Boeing has pledged to strike
back in 2012 with sales of its revamped narrowbody, the 737 MAX,
which features a new, fuel-efficient engine.
The company booked 412 net orders for commercial planes in
the quarter, including 301 firm orders for the MAX. The MAX
competes with the Airbus A320neo, which also has new engines.
"Going forward we believe it is going to be 'up and away' as
orders continue to pick up for its new commercial product lines
and as production continues to be ramped up for both narrow-body
and wide-body type aircrafts," said Ray Neidl, an aerospace
analyst with Maxim Group.
Boeing aims to raise production on the 737 to 42 per month
in 2014 from the current rate of 35 per month.
Since April 14, Boeing has been assessing the impact on its
operations resulting from a tornado that disrupted production
and deliveries from a key supplier, Spirit AeroSystems,
the Wichita company that makes the fuselage for Boeing's 737 and
parts of other planes. Spirit restarted production this week.
McNerney said the disruption has not had significant impact
on Boeing's operations and that any impact would be manageable.
Boeing's efforts to raise production on its 787 to 10 per
month has been questioned in the industry. The first delivery of
the new carbon-composite aircraft came last year after three
years of delays.
The rate target appeared to be even less realistic in
February after Boeing found a flaw on as many as 55 Dreamliners
that needed to be corrected before it could deliver the
airplanes.
Boeing said previously that the glitch had resulted in signs
of "delamination" on a support structure in the rear fuselage.
Delamination occurs when repeated stress causes laminated
composite materials to begin to separate.
McNerney said the company has fixed the problem on 14 or 15
planes and that it will not affect Boeing's delivery schedule
for the year.
(Reporting By Kyle Peterson; Editing by Dave Zimmerman and
Maureen Bavdek)