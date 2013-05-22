WASHINGTON May 22 Boeing Co is 90
percent finished with retrofits of the battery system on its 787
Dreamliner and should finish the rest by next week, Ray Conner,
president of the company's commercial airplane division, told an
investor conference on Wednesday.
Conner told the conference that he saw "great momentum" on
the 787 program, after overheated batteries prompted a fleetwide
grounding earlier this year. Production of the new airliner had
reached seven airplanes a month and earlier problems with the
supply chain had been resolved, Conner said.
"We are turning the corner," Conner said.