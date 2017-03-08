SEATTLE, March 8 Boeing Co said on
Wednesday that its proposed 737 MAX 10X aircraft has drawn
plaudits from numerous airlines and interest from parts
suppliers, a rebuttal to criticisms aired at an industry
conference on Tuesday.
"I'm frankly bullish on the airplane," Keith Leverkuhn, vice
president and general manager of Boeing's 737 MAX program, said
on a conference call with journalists. "The conference down
south at ISTAT was important," he added, referring to the recent
International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading conference
in San Diego. "But you have to know that we're
listing to customers around the globe...many of whom have
expressed enthusiasm for it."
(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)