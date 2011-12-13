(Follows alerts)

Dec 13 Boeing Co won a $19 billion deal to sell 150 737 MAX aircraft to Dallas-based carrier Southwest Airlines, in what it called its biggest ever order.

The aerospace giant said Southwest is the first customer to finalize an order for the 737 MAX, which is expected to enter service in 2017.

The firm order is the largest in Boeing's history both in terms of dollar value and the number of airplanes, the company said.

Southwest also ordered 58 Next-Generation 737s, it said.

Boeing shares closed at $70.90 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.