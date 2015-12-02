Dec 2 Boeing Co said it completed
detailed design for its newest and longest of three 787 jet
models, the 787-10 Dreamliner, two weeks ahead of schedule.
The milestone would mean the planemaker can release
information needed to build parts and tools for procurement.
Major assembly of the 787-10 will begin in 2016, followed by
first flight in 2017 and first delivery in 2018, Boeing said.
The 787-10 has so far received 164 orders from nine
customers, accounting for 14 percent of all 787 orders, the
company said on Wednesday.
The 787-10 is eagerly awaited by airlines seeking its
increased seating. The plane will carry 323 passengers, 33
percent more than the 787-8 and 15 percent more than 787-9, with
significantly lower fuel consumption than current-generation
jets of similar size.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)